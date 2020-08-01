Youth fair entries top 313; judging opens Thursday

Nearly 1,000 entries will be judged during this week’s 2020 Montague County Youth Fair on Jan. 9-11 at the Nocona Agriculture Center.

There will be 313 exhibitors from all the schools across the county representing 4-H, FFA and FCCLA during the three days. The public is invited to attend any of the judging events as the youngsters compete to win grand champion.

While judging in the show ring and the community center is exciting the premium sale is the fair highlight on Saturday night as the grand and reserve champions, along with the breed champions are shown. The sale begins at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Pledge sheets for all the participants will be available. Area 4-H and FFA buying groups also will be on hand to help those who may want to make a pledge to a student or a block of students.

See the full schedule in the mid-week Bowie News and coverage of the show in your Bowie News.