Youth fair opens Thursday

More than 300 young people from across Montague County will compete at the annual Montague County youth Fair this week, Jan. 9-11 at the Nocona Agricultural Center.

The public is invited to attend any of the judging events as the students compete to win grand champion in everything from golf ball art and photography to steers and sheep.

Judging takes place across two and a half days, but the premium sale is the fair highlight as the grand and reserve champions, along with the breed champions go on the auction block. The sale begins at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

