by Katharina Buchholz,

Jan 31, 2020

Americans are getting ready for the Super Bowl, played this Sunday in Miami, by stocking up on dips and chips, making sales soar in the week leading up to the event. According to numbers by trade association Snac International (formerly the Snack Food Association), dip mixes and refrigerated dips were the most sought after snack for the event. But the sale of tortilla chips, pretzels and potato chips also rose more than the 10 percent average increase of snack sales during the week.

In this year’s Super Bowl LVI the San Fransisco 49ers will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs, who haven’t played the event in 50 years. Despite the fact, experts are divided on who will take home the trophy. While only one team can be the winner, everybody at home can enjoy snack foods, commercials and the half-time show on Sunday, which some even say is the main draw of the event.