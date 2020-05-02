Some 700 books have been stacked in the records room of the Montague County Clerk’s office for many months as shelving was ordered to get the older deed records and other county record books off the floor. The books were previously stored on the fourth floor of the courthouse, but when new office space was built on that floor, they had to be moved out. The books are now on new shelves located on the walls above the cabinets. The installation took place this past week. (Courtesy photo)