The Prairie Valley Bulldogs season came to an end on Friday in their play-in game against Midway at Wichita Christian.

The Falcons won 52-38 as they did a good job of shutting down the Bulldogs perimeter scoring for most of the game.

While Prairie Valley struggled to score, Midway turned to Christian Coker, who scored a game high 31 points as he relentlessly drove to the basket, drawing 18 free throws during the game.

Nicholas Bell led the Bulldogs with 11 points and Brock Tompkins was second with nine points.

While it was a disappointing ending, Prairie Valley did a lot just to put itself in the situation for a play-in game.

While a productive senior group is always tough to try and replace, Stephens feels like he is returning at least four players who contributed to the team this year which sets them up well for the future.

