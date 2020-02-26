The fifth Mardi Gras Nocona Style 5K/10K run took place on Saturday morning.

A little more than 100 runners took part with the majority running in the 5K race.

The top male runner in the 5K was Jase Davis, who finished with a time of 23 minutes.

The top female runner was Maddie Ferguson who finished with a time of 23:54.

In the 10K run the top male runner was Jodie Rhone who finished with a time of 45:51. The top female runner was Rachel Patrick who ran a time of 48:02.

All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to support the students in the Nocona band, choir and color guard through the band booster club.

