Adult continuing ed. class begins this week at NCTC-Bowie

By Cindy Roller,

Bowie Community Development

With the encouragement and persistence of the Bowie Economic Development team and 4B Corporation, North Central Texas College started offering courses to help improve adult education. The bell rang on the first adult and continuing education class Tuesday night in Montague County at the Bowie campus.

The mission of ACE is to be responsive to the needs of the citizens and workforce providers of college’s service areas in Cooke, Denton and Montague counties and in the City of Graham.

