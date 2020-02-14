Annis Gates Purvis

September 29, 1943 – February 12, 2020

NOCONA – Annis Gates Purvis, 76, died on Feb. 12, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There was a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at The Dobbs Valley Cemetery, Palo Pinto County, TX with minister Jack McBride officiating.

She was born in Pasadena on Sept. 29, 1943 to Victor and Elorene Heil. She graduated from Sul Ross State University.

She married Ted Gates on Aug. 28, 1964. They both taught in the public schools of Texas at Lytle, Somerset, Eagle Pass, San Angelo, Flower Grove, Grady, Stanton and Nocona. She retired after 30 years. After the passing of her husband in 2004, she married Hardy Purvis on Aug. 10, 2007.

She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Ted Gates.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gates Baring, Spring; four grandchildren; brother, Jerry Heil, Victoria; sister, Joy Scott, Palo Pinto; sister, Lexine Garner, Alpine; husband, Hardy “Butch” Purvis; stepchildren, Hardy Purvis, Liberty Hill, Wade Purvis, Fort Stockton, Tanner Purvis, Sonora, Michaine Ashley, Loving and Marlee Smith, Midland; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be be made the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Salvation Army or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.