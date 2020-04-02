Barbara Elizabeth Butler

July 9, 1945 – January 25, 2020

CANYON LAKE – Barbara Elizabeth Butler, 74, died on Jan. 25, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 at The White Family Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Butler was born July 9, 1945 in Houston to Archie Dwight and Ida Lucille (Knight) Jameson. She graduated from Aldine High School in Houston. In 1964 she married Danny Butler in Houston and together they raised three children. She was a secretary for Friedrick Air Conditioning for 22 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Kenneth Patrick Butler.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Butler, Canyon Lake; children, Diana Craig and James Butler, both of Canyon Lake; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren, and one more on the way.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.