Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona basketball teams had drastically different games as they hosted City View on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians easily trounced the Lady Mustangs 76-17 while the boy’s team lost a heart-breaker 47-46.

The Lady Indians scored 20 plus points in the first and third quarters as their starters feasted on the many fast break opportunities provided to them from turnovers and defensive stops.

While the fourth quarter was a bit of a let-down offensively, Nocona still held City View to only one point in the quarter.

Averee Kleinhans led the team with 18 points while Trystin Fenoglio joined her in double-figures with 14 points. Karlee Brown, Raylee Sparkman and Stephany Guiterrez each scored nine points as everyone on the team got to play some in a game where the outcome was not a question after the first quarter.

Coach Kyle Spitzer thought his team played disciplined defense and ran the floor the best it had all season. Seeing his bench get a ton of playing time and playing well also left Spitzer with little to complain about.

The Indians lost a close one. Coach Colby Schniederjan thought his team did well to limit the Mustangs shooters and athletes in the half-court.

Unfortunately, Nocona turned the ball over a bit against City View’s press defense, where the Mustangs took advantage scoring in transition.

The Indians still had a shot to win at the end, but it did not go their way in the end.

Jason Sparkman led the team with a double-double performance of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Carter Horn was solid with eight points and seven rebounds.

Nocona next home game will be against Holliday on Feb. 4. The girl’s game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow afterwards.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley basketball teams traveled to Bellevue on Tuesday for some tough challenges in district play.

The Bulldogs came back from an early defecit to win 47-45 while the Lady Bulldogs could not losing 59-37.

The Prairie Valley boy’s team found itself down 14-0 to start the game. Somehow, the Bulldogs battled back and actually had a three-point lead heading into halftime.

The second half was a battle until the end. The Eagles had a five-point lead with two minutes to go. Nicholas Bell and Tyler Reid came down and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to retake the lead. After a made free throw, Prairie Valley stole the ball to clinch to the game.

Bell led the team with 17 points. Isaac Yeargin also finished in double-figures with 11 points while leading the team with seven rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs fell early to Bellevue’s ferocious transition offense. The Lady Eagles’s Sky-Lar Embry scored 32 points as she proved tough to stop in the open court.

Prairie Valley Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her team played better than the first time and did better against Bellevue’s press defense.

Emily Carpenter led the Lady Bulldogs with a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Prairie Valley next plays at Forestburg on Feb. 4. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys will play afterwards. Bellevue next hosts Midway on Feb. 7. The girls will start at 6 p.m. and the boys will play afterwards.