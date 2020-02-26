Bass club competes

The Red River High School Bass Club competed Saturday at Lake Texoma on a very windy and cool day.

Due to the rough and windy conditions, one of the teams saw an early out due to busting their trolling motor shaft.

The day was tough as only 36 teams weighed fish out of 194 teams competing, and most of those were just one fish weigh-ins.

The teams of Spencer Uncel/Kooper Hansard and Gunnar Valverde/Baylen Farris brought fish across the scales to weigh.

Gunnar/Baylen had one fish for 2.13 pounds to place 34th. The team of Spencer/Kooper placed 2nd with a three-bag weight of 15.19 pounds, with Kooper weighing the biggest fish of the tournament at 7.12 pounds.

The teams add the top three weights to compete for top school of the day and Red River ended up at second for the day out of 37 schools.

Currently the Red River Club is sitting at ninth overall for Team of the Year.

For Anglers of the Year the team of Jackson Oppenhuizen/Aiden Clark is at 191st; Konner Ritchie/Easton at 136th; Cole Scribner/Shane Chitwood at 79th; Kooper/Spencer at 41st; Cooper/Finn at 40th and Gunner/Baylen at 30th all encompassing 215 teams for the west division in which they compete.

The next tournament will take place at Lake Whitney on March 7.

