BBK to hold open house

Bowie Bushido Kai will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an open house event from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ, 412 Rock Hill Rd..

“We want to give our community a chance to see what our class offers,” said Instructor Ryan Evans.

The event will have mini demonstrations and seminars throughout, along with refreshments, door prizes and other activities.

The class began in February 2000 under Scott and Theresa Brown in downtown Bowie, teaching traditional karate to students of all ages. During the past two decades, BBK has had hundreds of students try out the class and has seen two dozen promote to black belt.

After five years downtown, BBK moved its classes to River of Life Church, to reduce overhead and help keep dues low for students.

When the Browns moved from Bowie in 2009, leadership of the class was given to Doug Hodde. The class moved locations to the Church of Christ in 2014 when River of Life closed.

Currently, the class is led by instructors Evans and Scott Hackney.

Bowie Bushido Kai meets from 7-8:80 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The class invites anyone to try out three classes with no commitment.

