Bobby Buck

September 13, 1931 – February 10, 2020

NOCONA – Bobby Buck, 88, died on Feb. 10, 2020 in Austin, TX.

There was a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Nocona Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1931 in Crescent, OK and raised by Etney and Cleta Wiley Buck. Buck worked as an entrepreneur most of his life owning bars and rental properties in the Wichita Falls area.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Etney and Cleta Wiley Buck.

He is survived by his children, Bobetta Burns, Kyle, Richard Lee Buck, Pflugerville, Lisa Buck, Pflugerville and Kelley Harris, Ralls; sister, Vickie Sewell, Spring; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.