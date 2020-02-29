Bowie boys golf wins first tournament

The Bowie boy’s golf team won its first tournament of the season on Monday at Graham.

The Jackrabbits beat the tournament host by 27 strokes to win first out of 12 teams.

The team was led by Riley Harris, who shot the lowest score of the tournament with 77. Teammate Parker Price was second individually with a score of 82.

Other scores were Jay Anderson shooting 88, Camden Starnes a 98 and Hunter Wade 105.

The team returns four of the five members who won the district title last year and has plans for more.

“We have high expectations coming into this year, and the guys understand that and have worked very hard to achieve our goals, Coach Matt Miller said. “One of our biggest goals is improving from week to week and to play our best golf at the end of the year.”