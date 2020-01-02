Bowie boys lose at Henrietta

The Bowie Jackrabbits dropped their third straight game on Tuesday as they traveled to Henrietta.

The Bearcats big fourth quarter led to the final score being as one-sided as it was, Henrietta winning 57-38.

The first half was close, but the Jackrabbits had trouble scoring inside. The Bearcats led 26-22. The third quarter was more of the same as Henrietta added a bit to its lead, up 38-31. Bowie was still in range if it could go on a bit of run in the fourth quarter.

Instead, it was the Bearcats who went on a run. Henrietta outscored the Jackrabbits 19-7 to close the game, making the final score 57-38.

Bowie starts the second round of district next week at City View at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

