Bowie boys lose to Childress 57-42

The Bowie Jackrabbits ended the first round of district play on Friday hosting the only team with no blemishes in the first round.

The undefeated Childress team was able to keep its district record intact, pulling away in the second half to win 57-42.

After a good initial start for the Jackrabbits, the Bobcats’ press created some chances for a modest separation as they attacked Bowie at the rim. Childress led 15-9.

The Jackrabbits seemed to settle down in the second quarter as the two teams played even. It was an up and down game, but great defensive effort allowed both teams to come out of nowhere to force turnovers and contest shots that were initially open.

Bowie trailed 25-19, but was one run away from cutting the lead down and possibly regaining it.

Both teams turned things up in the third quarter. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to 29-26 early in the third quarter, but Childress went on a 11-3 run in the next two minutes to stretch the lead to 40-29.

That lead stayed the same as the third quarter ended with the Bobcats up 44-33 thanks to their finishing at the rim and good shot making from the perimeter.

Coming back from double-figures would take a herculean effort as well as a let down from Childress. The Bobcats made sure there would be no let down, starting the quarter with an 8-2 run while a Bowie starter fouled out.

The Jackrabbits scored five points in the final two minutes to cut into the lead a bit, but by that point the outcome was already set. Childress won 57-42.

Bowie hosts Holliday at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

