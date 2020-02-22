Bowie boys season ends

The Bowie Jackrabbits played their final game of the season on Monday against district champion Childress.

Despite a good start, one-sided second and fourth quarters allowed the Bobcats to win big 74-48.

The Jackrabbits, already out of the playoff race, were playing for pride.

“We came out with great energy and took it to them to start the game,” Coach Jonathon Horton said.

Bowie led 16-10 heading into the second quarter when things took a turn. The Childress team is athletic overall, and it needs to be to make up for not having many tall post guys. When the Bobcats start to make perimeter shots at a good clip, no one in the district has had an answer.

The shots started going in. This energized Childress’ raucous home crowd and the team’s press defense. This led to some mistakes from Bowie the Bobcats capitalized on.

Only the end of the first half made the run end and by then Childress had not just taken the lead, but had double-digit lead up 36-22.

The third quarter was fast paced, but the Jackrabbits came out ready to match that intensity. The teams combined to score 37 points in the quarter. Unfortunately, Bowie could not make up much ground as it trailed 56-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits fell farther behind in the final period as the Bobcats continued to score at a great pace, falling just short of scoring 20 points for the third straight quarter.

Bowie could not match that level of scoring as Childress won 74-48.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.