Bowie city manager updates council on projects, grants

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham submitted his monthly report to the city council this week outlining several ongoing projects.

Old Bowie Lake Dam

The city manager is working on an economic development grant that is offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Such a grant could assist with engineering costs which have been projected at $193,500.

Cunningham said he has just about completed the application but is waiting on letters from residents of Old Bowie Lake and the hardship potential draining of the lake would entail. Letters also will be obtained from Montague County government and the Gold-Burg Independent School District as to what any big change could do to property values and tax income.

