Bowie ISD musicians earn spots at state solo, ensemble

Bowie High School Band Director German Torres congratulated a large group of student musicians who did an outstanding job at the UIL Solo & Ensemble contest this past weekend with several earning ratings that advance them to the state contest.

Two individual students are advancing to state, while four groups advance to state. These students started their journey at the end of November to get ready for these contests in Sanger on Feb. 2. Torres said “we are so proud of the efforts of every single student who competed.”

