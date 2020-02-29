Bowie one-act takes on new play about Waco incident

Bowie High School will present “IMPASSE,” written and directed by Candace Raines Mercer at 6:30 p.m. on March 2 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.

This show is free and may not be suitable for young audiences as it deals with mature content. The show takes a candid look from the inside of the Branch Davidian compound during the 51-day siege at Waco in 1993.

Director Mercer states parents of young children are strongly cautioned as the themes of this play are mature said the director.

Bowie’s one-act will perform at 4 p.m. on March 5 at Graham Memorial Auditorium for district competition.

District disclaimer: This program contains mature content. The theatre arts department at Bowie High School presents a diverse array of plays and musicals for the school, community, and town. Occasionally our choice of material includes shows that touch on controversial topics. IMPASSE includes subject matter and language that some people might deem controversial. We do not condone the behavior of characters represented in the performance, opinions, ideas and views expressed in the performance do not represent those of Bowie ISD.

Cast members are: Matthew Scrogum, David Koresh; Camden Starnes, Steve Schneider; Nicholas Foster, Wayne Martin; Austin Long, Perry Jones; Paris Waters, Rachel Jones Koresch; Laci Hawkins, Michaelle Jones Koresch; Bethany Fon, Judy Scheinder, Savannah Bordelon, Sherry Lynn Jewell Lights; Marta DeMeo, Lorrain Sylvia; Nicole DeWolfe, Audrey Martinez; Janelle Breashears, Sheila Martin; Dezirae Lison, Lisa Martin; Gavin Betts, Mike Jones; Ezekiel Gutierrez, David Thibodeau; Breanna Masingale, Sherri Doyle; Lilly Martinez, Juliet Martinez; Lexi Richardson, Jennifer Andrade and Nathan Rodgers, Cyrus Koresch.

Alternates: Alicia Marshall, Daniel Mayhew, Kami Young, Kendal Wolf. Crew: Lance Jones, sound and Bethany Woolf, lights. Honor crew: EJ Richardson, Julia Oliveira, Taylor Matthews and Angela Zaragoza.