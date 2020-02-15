Bowie Rotary plans blood drive on Feb. 18

The Bowie Rotary Club will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Wellington State Bank, 1301 State Highway 59N.

Make an appointment on line by visting: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/driveschedule/111312. Those with questions may call Brent Shaw, coordinator at brentshaw@utexas.edu.