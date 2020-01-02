Bowie softball returns experience

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team officially started practice this week on Monday as their season looks to kick off the next couple of weeks.

The Lady Rabbits hope to have a good season as the team expects to return all but two players from last year’s squad, catcher Carrington Davis and pitcher Bailey Grant.

The team finished fourth in the district and fell to state-ranked Brock in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The three teams that finished in front (Henrietta, Holliday and City View) all return the starting pitchers from last year that gave Bowie trouble beating them. Still, with most of the team back a year older along with team chemistry Coach Brant Farris said was the best he had been around last year, the team should looks better.

The outfield returns Jayci Logan, Jasmine Jones, Kylie Fleming and Hannah Love. Logan was named to the first team all-district team while Fleming was named to the second team and Love and Jones were honorable mention.

The entire infield received honors last year. Third basemen Gracie Bentley, short stop Chelsey Ketchum and second basemen Season Eudey all were named first team all-district. First basemen Addie Farris received newcomer of the year.

While the catcher position will be up for grabs, the leading front runner might be freshman Kinzie Short according to Farris.

The pitcher position is not so wide open. Alexa Holzer received more and more time on the mound as the season went along, enough to earn a second team all-district selection.

Who emerges as a second or third pitcher remains to be seen.

Farris’ teams have emphasized great defense and aggressive baserunning. With experience returning all around, he has high expectations the defense will be the strength of this team.

“If we can control the other team’s offense, then we’ve given outselves a chance to win,” Farris said.

The Lady Rabbits first scrimmage is at noon on Feb. 1 at home against Paradise.

