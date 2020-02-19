Boy powerlifters compete at Chico

The Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed at Chico on Thursday in a league meet with seven regional teams.

The Jackrabbits’ team finished second to Paradise while the Indians finished a few points back in third place.

Bowie had nine lifters finish within the top five in their weight classes, scoring points and contributing towards the team total. Two boys won their weight classes.

Roman Rivas won the 132 pound weight class while Ethan Meyers won the 148 pound weight class. Rivas set a new season high lifting 995 total pounds. Meyers lifted 1,140 total pounds.

Other Jackrabbit lifters who finished in the top five in their weight class included Joshua Martinez, Devin Melton, Esteban Ortiz, Braxton Hall, Jesus Castillo, Hunter Wade and Tyson Herron.

For Nocona, the team had eight lifters finish within the top five that contributed points. The two lifters, Miguel Olivares and Brady York, who won their weight classes were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Olivares won the 114 pound weight class lifting 675 total pounds. York won the super heavy weight class lifting 1,500 total pounds.

Other Nocona lifters who finished in the top five were Dorian Ellis, Arturo Garcia, Willie Salsman, Isaac Ryan, J.R. Partney and Carlos Winters.

The boy’s final league meet will be hosted at Bowie on Feb. 27.

