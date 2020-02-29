Candidates abound across parties for ‘Super Tuesday’; only two county races

“Super Tuesday” party primary election day opens at 7 a.m. on March 3 and after a strong early voting period, Montague County is anticipation a strong voter turnout.

Early voting came to an end on Friday with 1,643 citizens casting ballots through 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting went smoothly other than one initial poll book glitch which was quickly remedied. She reminds voters coming to the polls on Tuesday to bring a photo identification such as a driver’s license, state ID card or passport.

“We need ballots by mail by 7 p.m. on March 3, and remember in Bowie there are two locations at the library and Bible Baptist Church. During early voting the church has been busy, so if there is a line remember the library,” said Wall.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. With countywide voting in place across Montague County, voters may cast ballots at any of the 10 polling locations. You do not have to vote in your home precinct location.

Votes may be cast at the following locations: Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut; Bowie Bible Baptist, 1400 State Highway 59N; Forestburg Community Center, 16617 Farm-to-Market 455; Sunset City Hall, 119 FM 1749; Tales 'N' Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82; Nocona H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay Street; Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess; Ringgold Elementary, Third and Hickory; Valley View Baptist Church, 6159 FM 103 and Montague County Community Room, 11339 State Highway 59.