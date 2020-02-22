Commissioners meet Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 24 for an agenda of routine items.

The two county constables will offer their 2019 racial profiling report. A bond renewal for a clerk in the tax assessor’s office also will be presented, along with the annual termite renewal agreement.

The court will consider accepting unanticipated revenues from A-5 Services, LLC for the sale of property in precinct three.

The mitigation plan update and consent agenda round out discussions.