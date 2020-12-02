Deadline Friday to comment on county mitigation plan

A draft of the Montague County Mitigation Plan is available for public viewing and comment on the county website located at: co.montague.tx.us and click hazard mitigation plan.

Public comment will close on Feb. 14. Email comments to: l.moore@co.montague.tx.us.

Hazard mitigation is defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects. Often mitigation stems from natural disasters but it also addresses proactive activities before any sort of major event or disaster.

While the plan is nearly 300 pages, the index notes the county plan, plus the plans submitted by all three incorporated county cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo, plus the school districts of Bowie, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley.

These plans are often required before an entity applies for certain federal or state programs, especially those related to disaster assistance.