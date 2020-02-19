Dispose of old computer parts this Saturday

The Montague County Emergency Communications Team will conduct an electronics recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Bowie Community Room.

They will accept unwanted computer components and ensure they are disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner. They also will ensure any hard drives are destroyed.

E-recycle day also will accept sealed lead acid (SLA), nickel cadmium (NiCad), nickel metal hyride (NiMH) and lithium ion (Li-lon) batteries for recycling.

They will not accept computer monitors or televisions with cathode ray tubes (CRTs).

This service is free to the community and any proceeds will benefit the Montague Emergency Communications Team and the Montague County SKYWARN program.

Questions may be directed to: kirk.higgins@sbcglobal.net.