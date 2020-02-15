Early registration needed for two Mardi Gras parades

Nocona is gearing up to celebrate its 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style Feb. 20-22 with three days of family fun entertainment featuring parades every day.

While most of the activities do not require advance registration, the Nocona Chamber of Commerce wants to remind prospective participants two events require early sign-up to be eligible for prizes.

The Krewe de Barkus Dog Parade will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the downtown park. Sponsored by Lucky Paws Animal Shelter there is a $5 registration fee, which goes to the shelter.

Prizes will go to the best-dressed people and pets. Registration forms at available at the chamber office located at 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82.

The “Big Parade” rolls through downtown at 3 p.m. with more than 100 entries expected and throwing out tons of Mardi Gras beads for all. Float entries must register by Feb. 15. Registration is free and is needed to be eligible for prizes. The first prize float wins $300 cash, second place, $200 and third place, $100.

