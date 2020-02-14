Eulalia Gwendolyn ‘Honey”

(Fewell) Reed

December 24, 1931 – February 11, 2010

BRIDGEPORT – Eulalia Gwendolyn ‘Honey’ (Fewell) Reed, 88, passed away Feb. 11, 2020 in Bridgeport, TX.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Pallbearers were Chris Reed, Joe Newton, Michael Reed, Paul Raby, Tyler Raby, and Blake Harrison. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Farris, Mark Stewart, Merl Stewart, Rodney Stewart, Grant Newton, Clark Newton and James Newton.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 at First Baptist Church in Bridgeport, officiated by Dr. Craig Erb. Burial followed at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

She was born on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1931 in Canyon to Arlie Dean Fewell and Ida Madeline (Adams) Fewell.

On May 27, 1949 Gwen married William Henry “Buster” Reed in Crosbyton. The couple produced three children and were married until his death in 2009. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Buster Reed; and parents, Arlie and Madeline Fewell.

Gwen is survived by her children, Gary Reed and wife Paula, Glenn Reed and wife Mary, and Janie Newton and husband Tommy; grandsons, Chris Reed and wife Elain, Joe Newton and wife Kimberly Ann, Michael Reed and wife Jessie, and Blake Harrison; granddaughters, Kim Raby and husband Paul, and Chelsea Harrison; great grandchildren, Tyler, Casey, Allison, Anna, Madison, Grant, Clark, James and Audrey; sister, Ophelia McNeill and husband George; and sisters-in-law, Herma Loy Farris and Roberta McClure and husband Duane.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1204 12th St., Bridgeport, TX 76426.

