Pizza is one of the nation’s favorite food. It’s, therefore, no surprise that it has its own national day – February 9th. So in honor of this delicious holiday, we surveyed over 1,000 Americans to find out their favorite pizza topping as well as their favorite pizza place. The winners? Pepperoni and Pizza Hut. As for Texas, the winners are pepperoni and Domino’s Pizza.

Full blog post: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-day-freebies-and-deals/