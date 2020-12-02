Girl powerlifters compete at Alvord

The Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifting teams competed at the Alvord meet on Thursday.

The Lady Rabbits’ team dominated, finishing first among the seven schools as six competitors won their weight classes. The Lady Indians had both of their lifters place in the top five of their weight classes.

For Bowie, Jessie Henry, Sierra Skinner, Emma Skinner, Kerstin Kindsfather, Katie Boyles and Chelsea Price each won their weight classes. Meridythe Metzler and Ashley Aguirre finished second and third in the 148 pound weight class.

Besides winning the meet, all eight lifters upped their season totals and no competitor bombed out or did not register a lift due to too many faults.

For the Lady Indians, Kaitlyn Winters finished fourth in the 165 pound weight class, upping her season high total to 525 pounds. Natalie Pirkey also finished fourth in the 132 pound weight class lifting a total of 510 pounds.

The next girl’s meet will be at Boyd on March 20.

