Gold-Burg ISD approves facility goals

Trustees of the Gold-Burg Independent School District approved a list of facilities goals during its Wednesday meeting, along with debating contracts for two administrators.

After lengthy discussion during recent months, the board set down on paper their facility goals and priorities. Superintendent Roger Ellis said the board listed them by priority with plans to use money in fund balance and interest money left from the recent payoff of a bond to pay for the projects.

The priorities include the following items: Replace bleachers, replace floor in the gym, paint the gym ceiling, new scoreboard, front entry sign at the campus, construction of a cover structure over the busses, storage for athletics and theater, create a walkway from the building to the fieldhouse, awning on the north gym Door and consider another storm shelter.

