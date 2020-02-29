Indians lose to Peaster 65-43

The Nocona Indians faced a tough test in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Monday night facing state-ranked Peaster.

The explosive Greyhounds took advantage of a great start for them as they rolled to a 65-43 win, but the way the first quarter went it looked like it might have been much worse.

The Indians came in after beating Henrietta twice the previous week to get the final playoff seed and had an uphill battle ahead of them. Peaster came in rated fifth in the state, featuring a dangerous perimeter attack to make up for a lack of height.

The Greyhounds full court press started up and at first it seemed to shock Nocona. Coach Colby Schniederjan adjusted his lineup to get more ball handlers on the court at one time to try and combat it, but getting good shots proved tough early on.

Peaster was driving and kicking from the get go, making three 3-pointers while also driving to the rim against the now undersized Indians team.

The Greyhounds were up 21-4 heading into the second quarter, with no sign they were going to let up given their huge margin of victory wins.

Nocona settled down in the second quarter. While the team had started to break the press in the first quarter, settling down and trying to run a set against an aggressively jumpy team proved tough.

The Indians were able to get some touches to senior post Jason Sparkman, someone Peaster had no answer for as he either scored or got sent to the free throw line.

Nocona played Peaster about even in the second quarter, a good sign since the lead did not grow even more. It also meant the Indians did not make up much ground.

The Greyhounds led 36-16 heading into halftime.

The second half went much like the second quarter. The two teams played about even . Peaster continued to have no answer for Sparkman when he got his hands on the ball.

The undersized lineup fought its hardest to make up for it on the defensive end and make open shots on the offensive end. The Greyhounds offense just refused to slump for more than a minute or two while Nocona just could never get on a huge offensive kick to make up the 20 points it was down.

Peaster would win 65-43, but anyone watching the final three quarters while ignoring the score would have seen two teams going at it in an intense playoff game.

