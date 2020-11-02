Johnnie D. Hogue

May 11, 1925 – February 6, 2020

BOWIE – Johnnie D. Hogue, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Chaplain Phillip Weitner and Lyndon Dunn officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Johnnie was born May 11, 1925 in Burkburnett to Johnnie W. and Ina (Edwards) Hogue. On Feb. 11, 1956 Johnnie married Lieselotte Niederauer in Wiesbaden, Germany. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, then joined the United States Air Force and retired after 22 years of service.

Johnnie was a member of the Bowie Masonic Lodge #578, a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a lifetime member of the Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion. Johnnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Ina Hogue; daughter, Lottie Ann Hogue Bozarth; brother, JC Hogue; and sisters, Leona Hogue, Vida Margaretta Hogue and Bula Mae Gandy.

Johnnie is survived by his wife, Lieselotte Hogue, Bowie; children, Ina Mae Osborn and husband Tommy of Splendora, Johnnie D Hogue Jr. and wife Josie, Fort Worth, Alice Adams and husband Tim, Bowie, and David Hogue, Grand Prairie; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Solaris Hospice at 800 Highway 59 N. Bowie, TX 76230 or the Bowie Masonic Lodge at 709 E. Nelson St. Bowie, TX 76230.

