Lady Indians clinch district title

The Nocona Lady Indians guaranteed at least a share of the district title with their win at home against Holliday on Tuesday.

A good second half garnered the Lady Indians a 21-point win 77-56 after a tight first half, thanks in large part to a record scoring performance from Averee Kleinhans.

Kleinhans’ 46 points broke the Nocona school record of 44 that was set by her grandmother Glenna Clay.

The first game between the two teams the Lady Eagles hurt Nocona with their 3-point shooting. The Lady Indians overcame that in the first half to end up winning a close one 55-51, but Coach Kyle Spitzer came into this game with the plan to not let Holliday shoot from distance.

Nocona started the game scorching offensively. Kleinhans was getting where she wanted to go and her two-back-to-back pull up 3-pointers extended the Lady Indians lead to 14-8 at one point.

The Lady Eagles still made three 3-pointers and were driving hard to the basket as they cut the lead to 19-16 heading into the second quarter.

The fouls had added up in the first quarter which led to many free throws in the second. Holliday was still nipping at Nocona’s heals midway through the quarter down 28-26, but the Lady Indians closed the quarter on a 13-7 run to go up 41-33 at halftime thanks to Kleinhans and Trystin Fenoglio getting to the free throw line and knocking them down.

Despite not allowing 3-pointers in the second quarter, the Lady Eagles were still within range and had enough fire power to come back strong in the second half. Instead, it was Nocona that came out strong.

The Lady Indians held Holliday to 10 points while the offense really clicked, scoring 22 points as Raylee Sparkman and Karlee Brown got in on the scoring. Nocona did a better job keeping the Lady Eagles off the free throw line while Kleinhans continued to get there.

The Lady Indians led by 20 points 63-43 heading into the fourth quarter. It was mostly even the rest of the way as Nocona kept finding its way to the free throw line and knocking them down while Holliday made some close shots at the rim.

The Lady Indians closed the game strong to win 77-56.

Nocona’s final home game and senior night will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 against Bowie.

