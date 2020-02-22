Lady Indians coast to bi-district win

The Nocona Lady Indians made quick work of Tolar in their bi-district playoff game Monday night at Springtown.

The Lady Indians took it to the Lady Rattlers, winning by a big margin 57-22.

Nocona did not wait long to establish itself as the dominant team. The Lady Indians pushed the ball in transition as they got several stops early. Four players scored at least one basket including Averee Kleinhans scoring 10 points.

Nocona led 19-5 heading to the second quarter.

In the second quarter Tolar did a good job of getting the ball in the paint and drawing fouls, but it was not at the same pace as the Lady Indians. Nocona scored 14 points from the free throw line in the quarter as its lead continued to grow.

At one point the frustration from the Lady Rattlers grew to the point that a player got ejected from the game for throwing a punch.

It turns out she was the player the Lady Indians were targeting to stop. Nocona led 40-13 at halftime.

Coach Kyle Spitzer said the team made some adjustments at halftime and did a better job of keeping Tolar off the free throw line. The Lady Rattlers scored only nine points and attempted four free throws in the second half.

The scoring cooled for the Lady Indians in the second half as well as they held the ball and drove not quite as hard or as frequent into the paint with the game in hand. Nocona scored 13 points in the third quarter and emptied its bench in the fourth quarter, scoring only four points from free throws.

The Lady Indians would win 57-22.

The road ahead looks like it might be similar to last year. If Nocona can get past Merkel for the second straight year in the area round on Friday, the Lady Indians are likely to meet state-ranked Brock in the regional quarterfinals as well.

