Lady Indians lose to Brock in playoffs

The Nocona Lady Indians fell to Brock on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight year, falling one game short of a regional tournament berth.

The Lady Indians were close throughout the game, but the Lady Eagles pulled away in the final few minutes to win 62-50.

Nocona came in knowing it had to contend with Brock’s array of shooting, knowing if there was a breakdown on defense the Lady Eagles could make you pay dearly.

The game started off with a fast scoring pace for both teams. Brock made three 3-pointers and had the lead after the first quarter. Fortunately, the Lady Indians were not far behind as Averee Kleinhans scored 12 points to lead team, Nocona trailing 17-14.

The Lady Indians cut into the lead as Kleinhans continued to attack the paint, scoring eight points. Brock kept its lead as it made three more 3-pointers, leading 30-25 at halftime.

The Lady Indians did not have a good third quarter offensively. With 3-pointers from Trystin Fenoglio and Sydni Messer keeping Nocona from falling to far behind, the Lady Eagles retook the lead with another strong offensive quarter.

The real damage was done by Torrye Tyler, who scored 10 of her team’s 16 points in the quarter as Brock’s lead ballooned to double-digits, lead 46-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians were not going to go out quietly. Kleinhans scored eight points and four teammates scored at least one point for Nocona. At one point, the Lady Indians had come all the way back to make it a one score game, down 51-48 with 1:42 left to play.

Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles responded with a 3-pointer on its next possession. Following a turnover from Nocona, Brock scored again forcing the Lady Indians to press.

Instead of creating turnovers the Lady Eagles were able to break the press and get some layups on the other end, further pushing their lead until it was in a safe place again as time wound down.

Brock would win 62-50.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.