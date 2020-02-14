Linda Darlene Kittrell

July 23, 1947 – February 11, 2020

OKLAHOMA – Linda Darlene Kittrell, 72, was called to her eternal home on Feb. 11, 2020 in Marietta, OK.

A time of visitation will be one hour prior to service on Feb. 15 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.

A memorial service honoring her will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.

Darlene was born on July 23, 1947 in Gainesville to Lum Jarrett and Valta (Tamplen) Mayo. She enjoyed cooking, coloring, gambling at the game rooms and watching television. She was a night owl. Darlene loved her family tremendously, especially all her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, and she loved getting together with her sisters.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Kittrell; her parents, Lum and Valta Mayo; and sister, Pat Ware.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lambert and fiancé Brad Ritchie, Nocona; son, Larry Kittrell and wife, Rachel, Collinsville; son, David Teafatiller and fiancé, Courtney, Marietta; grandchildren, Jeremy and Alyssa Willis, Amber and fiancé Chad Hess, Bryson Teafatiller, Kalvin and Makaylie Teafatiller, Taryn Leigh Teafatiller, L.J. Kittrell, Josh Kittrell, Mikey Hilliard and Gracie Riddels; great grandchildren, Brinlee Kittrell, Raylan Willis and Jensen Willis; brothers, Dan and Judy Mayo, Waymon and Linda Mayo, and Ronnie and Betty Ann Mayo; sisters, Joyce and Jackie Crisp, Jean, and Roy Jr. and Arlena Crisp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

