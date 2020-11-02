Loyd W. Wade

February 1, 1925 – February 8, 2020

BOWIE – Loyd W. Wade, 95, went home to be with our Lord and was united with his wife Clyrene, 73 years on Feb. 8, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

The family received visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the First Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Loyd was born Feb. 1, 1925 in Prospect, Clay County to Frank and Edna (Hilburn) Wade. Loyd married Clyrene (Barrick) Wade on June 7, 1944 in Jacksboro. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

Loyd worked for Bowie Independent School District for 33 years. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Bowie. Loyd served as president and on was on the board for many years of the Prospect Cemetery Association.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clyrene; his parents; two brothers and three sisters.

Loyd is survived by his sons, Kendrick L. Wade and wife Melinda, and Gary D. Wade and wife Evelyn, all of Bowie; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and many special friends at the Bowie Dairy Queen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prospect Cemetery c/o Legend Bank at P.O. Box 300, Henrietta, TX 76365.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

