Mardi Gras Nocona Style marks its 10th anniversary

Nocona will once again show off its unique entertaining style as the community celebrates the 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration Feb. 20-22.

Families are invited to enjoy a unique Nocona adventure each day with a special parade, along with lots of food, fun and music.

The parade line-up includes Krewe de Barkus at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20; Krewe de Couyons ATV parade, 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21; Shoebox Parade at 10:30 on Feb. 22; Krewe de Kiddos Parade at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and the “Big Parade” at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Parade participants are reminded to turn in their dog parade and Big Parade entry forms prior to the events.

Read all about the full schedule of events in the mid-week Bowie News.