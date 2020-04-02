Melba Jo Ragan

August 19, 1928 – January 29, 2020

NOCONA – Melba Jo Ragan, 91, died on Jan. 29, 2020 in Tyler, TX.

There was a visitation at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Nocona Cemetery with Jonathan Brown officiating.

Ragan was born on Aug. 19, 1928 in Nocona to Andy and Ollie Spivey Brown. She worked as a bookkeeper for Johnson Supply in Nocona. She met and married Kenneth Ragan on Nov. 10, 1962 in Nocona. She was a member of the Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant and Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ragan.

She is survived by her son, Ken Ragan, Sun Lake, AZ; daughter, Jaclella Davis, Mount Pleasant; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.