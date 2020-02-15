NCTC Foundation readies 2020 Starlite Gala

The 2020 Starlite Gala presented by the North Central Texas College Foundation will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Texas Motor Speedway.

This is an evening filled with student tributes and special guest presenters as the foundation celebrates the Honor Circle, the FM Hemphill Distinguished Alumni and the Ed Wright Community Service recipients. The gala’s mission is to thank the donors and show gratitude to NCTC supporters.

This year’s gala will serve nearly 500 NCTC donors, board embers, sponsors, students, faculty and staff. The evening includes a meal, real-life stories from students and the NCTC ensemble and instrumental group.

Special speaker for the evening is Krish Dhanam, one of only two executive coaches personally trained by Zig Ziglar. He has successfully delivered his message of hope, humor and balance on seven continents. His latest book, “Hard Headed Soft Hearted,” co-authored by Rick Belluzo, former president of Microsoft, is being used as a culture-transformation curriculum globally.

While the gala does raise funds for the scholarship programs it is used as a way to share ways people can give toward the success of the students. Annual scholarship donations and endowed scholarship have been two of the vehicles college students use to further their education.

The foundation continues to grow on an annual basis operating on six campuses: Bowie, Graham, Corinth, Flower Mound, Denton and Gainesville.

“Connecting our students’ need of an education with a donors’ need to share resources, promote higher education and improve their communit, that’s the entire premise around a our foundation, fundraising and the quality of the relationships we build,” said Brian Manhart, executive director of the NCTC Foundation.

Visit gala.nect.edu for ticket or event information.