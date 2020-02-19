NHS filmakers ready to walk state UIL red carpet with 2 films

Corbin Patterson and Hannah Dyer created the Nocona High School documentary. (News photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Films created by the Nocona High School students have once more earned a place in the top six across the state and will compete at the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival on Feb. 25.

The University Interscholastic League has offered this contest the past seven years, with NHS competing the last six years walking the red carpet in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

This year the school submitted one documentary and one traditional animation. The film festival takes place at the Paramount Theater in Austin where all the films are screened before awards are presented.

Rob Norman, digital media teacher, explains across the state there were 1,800 films sent for the contest. Norman also was asked to judge films which he said was exciting.

The divisions are based on school size with division one for 1A-4A schools, and division two for 5A-6A. NHS will compete with films from Hudson, Lytle, Argyle, Pleasant Grove, Kennedale, Mount Enterprise, Jim Ned and Sabine Pass High Schools.

In the quarterfinals, the films are ranked by three judges. The top three from that round advance where they are ranked again for the final top six that go to state, where they will be placed first, second and third.

Last year, Nocona placed second with a narrative and a traditional animation. In 2018 it won first and second for traditional animation and in 2016 won fifth for a documentary.

Click on the hyperlinks below to watch the films.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QzeTBpZGF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYfbcPkuR_k

