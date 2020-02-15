Nocona boys beat Bowie 42-35

Bowie and Nocona faced off for the second time this season at the Indians’ court on Tuesday.

It was closer than the first matchup two weeks earlier, but same result as Nocona won 42-35.

Both teams came in desperately needing wins after facing some recent tough losses.

The game started out slow. Despite losing leading scorer Jason Sparkman to early foul trouble, the Indians were up 5-0 midway through the first quarter. The Jackrabbits tied the score in the next minute, but Nocona ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to go up 11-5.

Bowie tried to switch up its defense in the second quarter featuring more trapping. This worked to get the Jackrabbits to cut the lead to 15-13.

Again, the Indians ended the quarter strong, leading 22-15 at halftime. They got a good scoring boost from Adam Meekins off the bench as he scored seven points in the quarter.

The third quarter was slow going for both teams as they combined to score 13 points total. Nocona’s two 3-pointers, from Meekins and Blake Gauna, helped put the Indians up by double digits 30-20 heading into the final quarter.

Bowie started a comeback, scoring five points in the first minute of the fourth quarter to get within 30-25. After some back and forth, the Jackrabbits got the game to within one score 35-32 with a 3-pointer from Cade Thompson.

After an offensive putback from Nocona’s Sparkman, another Bowie 3-pointer from Tru’Vion Sansom cut the lead 37-35 with less than two minutes to go.

Sparkman was then sent to the free throw line and sank both shots. The Jackrabbits missed a 3-point shot and Sparkman made another free throw to make the lead 40-35 with less than a minute left.

Bowie tried to get a good shot, but took too much time before missing a shot with 18 seconds left. Nocona got the ball and point guard Landry McCasland sank both his free throws. The Jackrabbits made a layup at the buzzer, but the Indians won 42-37.

The Indians host Henrietta at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. The Jackrabbits travel to Childress at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.

