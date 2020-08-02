Nocona boys lose Holliday rematch 52-39

The Nocona Indians started the second round of district at home against Holliday on a disappointing note.

The Indians fell behind early and never could catch the Eagles, losing 52-39.

Nocona came into the game needing a pick me up. After a promising 2-1 start to district, the Indians lost their next two games by one point each to City View and Henrietta. Having beat the big and physical Holliday team at the Eagles gym before in a close game, it was going to be a tough game from the start for Nocona to beat the Eagles a second time.

The Indians did not start the game well. Holliday’s big and long team inside got baskets at the rim and grinded out second chances while not giving Nocona anywhere to breath on offense.

The Eagles were up 9-0 midway through the first quarter. One of the Indians top players senior post Jason Sparkman picked up two quick fouls that force Coach Colby Schniederjan to sit him the rest of the half.

Nocona did eventually score, but trailed 13-5 heading into the second quarter.

The Indians got a brief spark in the first minute. Adam Meekins came off the bench and scored five quick points to cut the lead to 13-10. Unfortunately, that would be as close Nocona would get for the rest of the half.

Holliday continued to grind things out and pulled away a little bit at a time. The Indians scored only six more points in the quarter and trailed 25-16 at halftime.

Nocona got Sparkman back to start the third quarter. The Indians stayed within range at 30-22, but fell further behind in the second half of the quarter. Nocona closed the quarter well, but still trailed 37-27 heading into the fourth.

The Indians made a late run in the quarter to get the lead below double-digits, trailing 43-35 with less than two minutes to play. Nocona sent pressure to try and force Holliday to do anything but hold the ball. The Eagles broke through the press and did a good job of knocking in their free throws.

This allowed Holliday to close the game on a 9-4 run, making the final score 52-39.

The Indians next host rival Bowie at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

