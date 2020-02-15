Nocona calls May 2 vote; works on lake dock plan

Members of the Nocona City Council met Tuesday night to approve an ordinance calling a May 2 election and heard an update on implementation of the new Nocona lake rules and fees.

The council has three seats up for election presently filled by Tracy O’Neal, Bob Ferguson and Steve Tettleton, who have all filed for re-election, along with Randy Duckworth, former member of the North Montague County Nocona Water Development Board. Nocona would have a joint election with the school district and hospital district if they have a contested race.

The filing deadline for May 2 was Feb. 14. Watch for update on the filings in the mid-week Bowie News.

The council also received an update on the dock number plan connected with the new Lake Nocona regulations.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.