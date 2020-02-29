Nocona film students take 1st, 3rd at state UIL

Members of the Nocona High School digital program came home from the state film festival with first and third place medals for its animation film and a documentary.

It was an exciting night for the team as they attended the University Interscholastic League Young Filmmakers Festival where the top six films in all divisions were shown and competed for places first-third. Some 1,800 films had been submitted.

Nocona High School has taken part in the film program for the past six years and earned a spot at the state festival in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Last year they won second with a narrative and a traditional animation. In 2018, it was a first and second for traditional animation and in 2016 fifth for a documentary. UIL competition in film began seven years ago.

