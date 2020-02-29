Panthers beat Perrin-Whitt in the playoffs 55-33

The Saint Jo Panthers took care of business on Tuesday night in the bi-district playoff game against Perrin-Whitt at Bowie.

The Panthers’ defense shut down the Pirates for three quarters on their way to winning 55-33.

Saint Jo came in as the favorite taking on the third seed Perrin-Whitt, but Coach Lyndon Cook wanted to see more than the team doing just enough to win.

He got that as the defense was on point from the start. The offense was slow to start, but it was enough as the Panthers took a 13-6 lead into the second quarter. The defense was even better there, holding the Pirates to just one basket while doubling its score.

Saint Jo led 26-9 heading into halftime.

Up double-digits the Panthers were in danger of letting up ever so slightly to allow Perrin-Whitt back in it. That did not happen as Saint Jo’s defense again kept the Pirates from scoring 10 points or more while the Panthers continued to attack the paint.

Saint Jo led 40-17 heading into the fourth quarter and the game pretty much in hand.

There was some let up as reserves got into the game and Perrin-Whitt got some things rolling. The Panthers were scoring enough to not worry about the Pirates getting back into the game, but Perrin-Whitt almost doubled their three quarter total in the fourth.

Still, Saint Jo closed things right in a game it knew it should win, doing it in resounding fashion 55-33.

The win moves the Panthers ahead to play state-ranked Ector in the area round on Friday night. A win would set up a rematch against number two state-ranked Graford on either Monday or Tuesday.

