Plan ahead for yourself or Super Bowl party guests on Sunday

Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner. This year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to remind football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving. Super Bowl LIV falls on Feb. 2.

If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver.

If you’re having the party, take care of the designated drivers. Texas A&M AgriLife staff wants to remind everyone that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News that can help you plan ahead for a safe return home for yourself or your party guests Sunday.