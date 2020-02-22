Road work to begin Monday in Clay County



Barricades and traffic control will go up Feb. 24 to replace two bridges on U.S. Highway 287 in Clay County. The structures are located on the Northbound lanes of US 287 between Henrietta and Bellevue at the East Fork of the Little Wichita River. The river is just North of the Triangle Brick Company. Both bridges are positioned end to end to make the crossings of the Little Wichita and an adjacent tributary. The contract for $3.4 million will take one year to build. The contractor is CDM Holdings out of the Texarkana area. Once traffic control is in place, Northbound US 287 will be reduced to 1 lane in the immediate area of the project. The speed limit will also be lowered for the 1-mile long construction zone. This speed limit will be enforceable by DPS and the Sheriff. Traffic fines will be doubled when workers are present. Width restrictions will also be in place for oversized loads. Construction will be done in phases. Both bridges will be demolished and rebuilt one half-side at a time. Once the first halves of both structures are complete, traffic will be moved over to the new bridges. Crews will then demo and rebuild the second halves of the bridges. The start of this project is dependent on the weather. The project will be delayed if rain moves into the area.